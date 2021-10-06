Mercedes F1 Boss Says Team Will Continue Being 'aggressive'; 'anything Can Happen In F1'

Despite the fear of engine penalties looming over, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has asserted that his side would continue to be 'aggressive' in the final few races of the season. Wolff had suggested earlier that Lewis Hamilton may need to take an engine penalty in one of the upcoming races due to reliability concerns.

The Brackley outfit hopes to win a record eighth consecutive Drivers' and Construtors' Championship this season. Moreover, star driver Hamilton will hope to surpass Michael Schumacher's record by winning his eighth career Drivers' Championship this season.

Toto Wolff explains rationale to continue to be 'aggressive'

While speaking to Formula1.com, Toto Wolff said that Mercedes F1 had no choice but to be aggressive in upcoming races because of the unpredictability of the F1 2021 season. While Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix last week, title rival Max Verstappen finished in second place despite starting from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty.

"The final moments of the last race in Russia proved that anything can happen in F1, and fortunes can change in the blink of an eye. This season is keeping all of us on our toes, and that's something we're enjoying immensely, but it also means we have to be aggressive with our approach to the season, in order to maximise the points available," explained Wolff.

Will Lewis Hamilton take an engine penalty at Turkish Grand Prix?

While speaking to Sky Sports News, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff suggested that the team still needs to decide when is the right time for Lewis Hamilton to take an engine penalty. On being asked if Hamilton would require a fourth power unit, Wolff said that 'it's a possibility,' but the 'when and how is not yet decided.'

The Austrian suggested that it is inevitable that the seven-time Drivers' Champion will take an engine penalty at some point of the season, as he said that the team must not get a 'DNF.' Wolff insisted that the team can cope even if they do not get a podium in each race as the season is long, with possibilities of recovering in other races. The Mercedes F1 boss said that the team were looking at the 'parameters of the engines' as they want to ensure that they do not 'suffer from any reliability problems.'