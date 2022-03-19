Mercedes F1 Boss Wolff Comments On Abu Dhabi GP Report: '1 Rule Was Not Interpreted Right'

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff recently shared his opinion on the Abu Dhabi GP report that was released by the FIA on Saturday ahead of the Bahrain GP qualifying. As per the investigation, the FIA acknowledged that there was a human error made and that one rule was perhaps not implemented correctly.

As a result, they have detailed several recommendations to F1's race directors moving forward to ensure that future controversies are minimized. The controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP last year resulted in the sacking of former race director Michael Masi, who made some contentious decisions that helped Max Verstappen to win his maiden F1 championship.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff reacts to Abu Dhabi GP report

While speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said that it was time to close the chapter of what happened last year as it was a thing of the past. "They’ve been very transparent in making it public," said the Austrian boss. "It says human error and one rule was not interpreted in the right way but now we need to close the chapter. It’s 2022, it’s full-on and we need to fight for another championship."

While Wolff is keen on fighting for a ninth consecutive Constructors' Championships, he admitted that arch-rivals Red Bull Racing were in a league of their own. According to F1.com, the Mercedes F1 boss said "Well, as it stands, when we make our assumptions based on free practice sessions, no" when asked if his team can fight for victory on Sunday. "Red Bull are in a league of their own, then there is a bunch of teams in the corridor of fuel weight and engine modes."

However, Wolff believes that since the F1 2022 season is long with 23 races, his team can get back to the top if they were to work on a few areas where they can try and improve their performance. "Again, purely based on assumption that we’ve seen on pace, I don’t think we can match the leaders’ performance at the moment. I personally believe there are simple solutions to get the performance back, that will start to crystallise, and it’s 23 races," explained Wolff.

He added, "Even if you lose a race or two and you end up outside of the podium, nobody is protected from DNFs or crashes in a way, and we’ve seen last year – they played a big role – so we’ll give it whatever we can, bring updates as quickly as we can and understand the car more and try to find performance."