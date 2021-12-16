Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton Could Face Sanctions Due To Stance On FIA Prize Giving Ceremony

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton could face further trouble if he fails to attend the FIA prize-giving ceremony on Thursday. Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff confirmed the news by stating that he and the Brit will not attend after they were left incensed by the controversial manner in which Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 Drivers' Championship at the season finale in Abu Dhabi this past Sunday.

While it is not mandatory for Wolff to attend, Hamilton is obligated to be present as per FIA's rules that require the top three drivers to participate in the ceremony.

Lewis Hamilton could face sanctions from FIA

Lewis Hamilton's failure to attend the FIA prize-giving ceremony would be a breach of F1's sporting regulations that require the top three drivers in the championship to attend. As per Article 6.6 of F1's sporting regulations: "The drivers finishing first, second and third in the Championship must be present at the annual FIA Prize Giving ceremony." With this in mind, the FIA could potentially impose a sanction on the Mercedes F1 driver.

Lewis, you are the greatest racer in the history of Formula 1 and you drove your heart out for every lap of this incredible season.



You're a flawless sportsman on and off the track and you delivered a faultless performance. pic.twitter.com/fCCmO0qwkj — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 16, 2021

The other drivers expected to be present at the ceremony are newly crowned F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, who finished third in the standings.

Wolff confirms Lewis Hamilton will not attend FIA prize-giving

Although Mercedes F1 have chosen to drop their appeal against the FIA's handling of the Abu Dhabi GP, the team still remain unhappy about the way in which the events unfolded. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Toto Wolff said that the team's chief technical officer, James Allison, will pick up their Constructors' Championship, while he and Lewis Hamilton will not be present in Paris.

We appealed in the interest of sporting fairness, and we have since been in a constructive dialogue with the FIA and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing, and how they will be enforced. pic.twitter.com/SCdNuFPwIb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 16, 2021

"Both of us won't be there. I won't be there because of my loyalty to Lewis and because of my own personal integrity. But we will be represented as a team by James Alison, who will be taking the trophy on behalf of all the people in Brackley and Brixworth who should celebrate our eighth consecutive world championship title, who deserve to be celebrated because it's a fantastic achievement that we are very proud of," explained Wolff.

Image: AP