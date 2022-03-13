'Mercedes Not Quick Enough,' Says Lewis Hamilton As He Predicts Season's Title Contenders

F1 2022 pre-season testing in Bahrain has not gone according to plan for Mercedes F1, who struggled to find pace in comparison to their main rivals. Having won eight consecutive Constructors' Championships heading into this season, all eyes were on the Silver Arrows to see their competitiveness this season as seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton continues his hunt for the eighth world title.

However, after three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, George Russell could manage Mercedes F1's best time of 1:32.759, which was more than a second off the fastest time set by reigning champion Max Verstappen in his Red Bull Racing car. As a result of the Silver Arrows' lack of pace, Hamilton has conceded that they may not be able to fight for the title this season. However, he did reveal the names of two teams that he believes could fight for the championship this season.

Lewis Hamilton concedes Mercedes F1 are not quick enough

While speaking at a press conference on Saturday after the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton stated, "I'm sure everyone can figure it out, we're not the quickest at the moment. Ferrari looks to be the quickest and perhaps Red Bull, and then maybe us or McLaren. I don't know, but we're certainly not at the top." The 37-year old further ruled out the possibility of winning races early in the season as he said,

"At the moment I don't think we'll be competing for wins. But there is potential within our car to get us there -- we've just got to learn to extract it and fix some of the problems. That's what we are working on and everyone is doing an incredible job back at the factory working as hard as they can, but we have some hurdles to overcome. Obviously next week we'll get a much better showing of our pace but I think people will be surprised maybe. People keep saying that we keep talking ourselves down but it's a bit different this year."

Even though Hamilton has insisted that his team are not strong enough, the results of pre-season testing can often be misleading. Even last year, Mercedes F1 had struggled during the pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, only to end up winning the race a week after.

There is a famous concept in Formula 1 called sandbagging, where teams deliberately do not showcase their full potential during pre-season testing to prevent rivals from making strategies against them. Reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen has alluded to this concern as he made it clear that none of the teams, including his, were showcasing their full potential.

The 2021 season was one of Lewis Hamilton's toughest challenges yet



Re-live all the ups and downs, with all 10 episodes of Drive to Survive streaming now, exclusively on @netflix 📺#F1 #DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/VyCtnhXI2W — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2022

However, Hamilton continues to deny the possibility of overcoming the hurdles soon, stating that it feels different this year. While speaking at the same press conference, the 37-year old added, "It feels a lot different. It's not as good. I don't think it's going to look as it did last year with the difficult session we had in testing and then switch over into the race. I think we have far bigger challenges this time and there are no one-week turnarounds, they'll take a little bit longer. But from what I am told, we have a considerable amount of pace to find."

While Formula 1 fans will hope that the likes of Ferrari F1 can join the title fight, they will also hope that reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes F1 can produce a strong car to make it a three-horse race for the championship this season.