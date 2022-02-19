Mercedes Unveils Car For F1 2022: Hamilton And Russell's Championship-contender W13

Mercedes have launched its new car - W13 that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive in the upcoming Formula One season. The car has been built to accommodate technical rule changes for the 2022 edition. The W13 officially hit the track for the first time on Friday during Mercedes' filming day at Silverstone. The car is then expected to travel to Barcelona for pre-season running before going to Bahrain for pre-season testing.

'I think it looks incredible': Lewis Hamilton

"It just takes you back to being a kid. I think it’s always exciting watching, I mean with this new era of cars, we’ve never seen such a drastic change, right? So it’s such a huge change in so many ways, that it’s just been really interesting seeing the designers and everyone coming together to find the best ways of creating a masterpiece," Hamilton was quoted as saying by the official website of Formula One.

“It feels incredible, obviously Lewis and I have driven so many laps in the simulator of this. We’ve seen all the drawings, we’ve had so many meetings and presentations about it, but suddenly seeing it all come together, seeing all of the men and women who have put so much hard work and grit into making this, and coming together here, I think it looks incredible. And I think the silver [coming] back, we’ve had an incredible livery with the black in the past couple of years – but the silverback on track I think is going to look incredible," Russell said.

Hamilton and Russell are expected to use the W13 for the first time at Bahrain Grand Prix next month. The race is scheduled to be held on March 20. Bahrain GP is the first race of the season and Mercedes and Hamilton would definitely want to make a mark in their first race of 2022. As far as Marcedes is concerned, the company won its eighth consecutive constructors’ title late last year at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Hamilton lost his drivers' championship to Max Verstappen.

Image: formula1.com

