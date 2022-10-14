Mercedes Willing To 'break Rules' If F1 Champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull Goes Unpunished

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has issued a stern statement regarding the punishment to rival F1 team Red Bull. Max Verstappen secured a second World Championship title after his victory at Suzuka last weekend. While there were celebrations all around over Verstappen's victory, Red Bull was found guilty of 'minor' overspending. Last season, Max Verstappen had pipped Hamilton in the final race of the 2021 season to capture his maiden F1 World Championships.

Toto Wolff responds with own budget-cap antics

In the latest update, express.co.uk has reported that the Mercedes boss has said that he is ready to breach the budget cap in future if Red Bull aren't significantly punished. According to the FIA statement, the Red Bull F1 team has been considered to be in Procedural and Minor overspend breaches of the Financial Regulations last year. Following the verdict, Red Bull released a statement in which it said, “Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit. So we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.”

While Red Bull is still to receive their punishment for breaching the budget cap Corriere dello Sport, citing FormulaPassion, have reported that Mercedes are already planning a big budget and paying any subsequent fine if it means getting back to the top. The report stated that the planning is being done on the basis that Red Bull would have to pay the FIA five times the amount they overspent by, so a £2m breach would result in a £10m fine.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Wolff has demanded that governing body FIA take action if Red Bull or other teams have broken the budget cap rule. On the other hand, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was left to defend his team in the media. He had said, "The submissions between the team and the FIA is confidential, and I have no idea what the outcome of our rivals’ submission is so I would be intrigued to know where their source of information for these fictitious claims has come from.”

Everything you need to know about the budget cap introduced by F1

The Financial Regulations were introduced in the Formula One World Championship last year after the unanimous approval of the competitors. The reason behind introducing financial regulations was to limit spending in the championship. Formula 1 had set a budget cap of $145 million last year, which came down to $140 million for the 2022 season. The budget cap is likely to drop down to $135 million for 2023, excluding driver salaries and engine costs.