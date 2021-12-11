Mercedes' Wolff Concedes Loss In First Verstappen Vs Hamilton Battle: 'It's 1-0 Red Bull'

As the first part of the titanic tussle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is completed at the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff conceded defeat to Red Bull Racing.

The stage is set for yet another promising clash between Verstappen and Hamilton as they qualified first and second respectively during the qualifying session on Saturday.

Toto Wolff concedes defeat in first battle of thrilling war

Lewis Hamilton (8) and Max Verstappen (9) have won 17 of the 21 races so far this season and head into this weekend's race in Abu Dhabi level on points. With the Dutchman having claimed pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit, Toto Wolff conceded defeat in the first battle as he said, "It's 1-0 for [Red Bull] today. They got the tyres in the perfect window in the last run. The tow [that Sergio Perez gave Verstappen] functioned flawlessly, and that's why they're on pole."

Meanwhile, title contender Hamilton said, "Max did a great lap today. We just couldn’t compete with that time in the end there, but it was looking really strong through practice. We just couldn't answer that lap – that was a fantastic lap from him. But we’re in a good position, I’d like to think, with our tyres tomorrow, and I hope we can have a good race… He fully deserved the pole."

If Verstappen manages to hang onto P1, he will win his maiden F1 championship. Meanwhile, Hamilton is fighting it out to script history by winning a record eighth F1 Drivers' Championship to move one past legend, Michael Schumacher.

How to watch Abu Dhabi GP live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race action on the official website and social media handles of F1.