Last Updated:

Mercedes' Wolff Concedes Loss In First Verstappen Vs Hamilton Battle: 'It's 1-0 Red Bull'

The stage is set for yet another promising clash between Hamilton and Verstappen as they qualified first and second respectively during the qualifying session.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Abu Dhabi GP

Image: AP


As the first part of the titanic tussle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is completed at the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff conceded defeat to Red Bull Racing.

The stage is set for yet another promising clash between Verstappen and Hamilton as they qualified first and second respectively during the qualifying session on Saturday.

Toto Wolff concedes defeat in first battle of thrilling war

Lewis Hamilton (8) and Max Verstappen (9) have won 17 of the 21 races so far this season and head into this weekend's race in Abu Dhabi level on points. With the Dutchman having claimed pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit, Toto Wolff conceded defeat in the first battle as he said, "It's 1-0 for [Red Bull] today. They got the tyres in the perfect window in the last run. The tow [that Sergio Perez gave Verstappen] functioned flawlessly, and that's why they're on pole."

READ | Indian fans elated to see Tricolour as Jehan Daruvala wins F2 Abu Dhabi GP sprint

Meanwhile, title contender Hamilton said, "Max did a great lap today. We just couldn’t compete with that time in the end there, but it was looking really strong through practice. We just couldn't answer that lap – that was a fantastic lap from him. But we’re in a good position, I’d like to think, with our tyres tomorrow, and I hope we can have a good race… He fully deserved the pole."

READ | Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying results: Max Verstappen starts on pole in title deciding race

If Verstappen manages to hang onto P1, he will win his maiden F1 championship. Meanwhile, Hamilton is fighting it out to script history by winning a record eighth F1 Drivers' Championship to move one past legend, Michael Schumacher.

READ | Horner compares cracking Verstappen vs Hamilton battle to Squid Game ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

How to watch Abu Dhabi GP live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race action on the official website and social media handles of F1.

READ | Abu Dhabi GP: Who will win if Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton crash in F1 season finale
Tags: Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com