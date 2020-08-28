Mets, Marlins Walk Off Field After 42-second Moment Of Silence Honouring Jackie Robinson

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins walked off the field during their games on Thursday, August 27. They observed a 42-second silence to honour Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in the MLB and wore No. 42 jerseys. The Mets and Marlins walked off the court after, with a Black Lives Matter t-shirt draped over the home plate.

New York Mets, Miami Marlins boycott their MLB game while honouring Jackie Robinson

After other baseball games were postponed after Jacob Blake's shooting, the Mets arrived late and did not submit a lineup to the umpires. The starting pitchers refused to throw warmup pitches, and the teams waited near the dugouts in uniform till 7:10 PM, when the first pitch was scheduled. Players stood silent, removed their caps and returned. Mets outfielder Dominic Smith led the team onto the field. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Smith, who knelt during the national anthem as a sign of protest, wept while talking about the shooting. Jacob Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times in broad daylight in Wisconsin, while his children waited in the car. Though Blake survived, he might not be able to walk again.

Dom Smith expresses his feelings during last night’s postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/ZskVXi9sa5 — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2020

Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson said he knew that boycotting the game was the correct thing to do. "The words on the shirt speak for themselves, just having it in the centre of everything, just knowing that both teams are unified, and that we agreed to do this,” Brinson explained. Mets outfielder Michael Conforto also spoke about Smith's emotional statement after the Mets 5-4 victory against the Marlins. “It really touched all of us in the clubhouse, just to see how powerful his statements were, how emotional he was,” Conforto said. The players are all willing to stand with their teammates, and the boycotted game was only one example. Before deciding to sit out, both Mets and Marlins met with Conforto, Brinson and Marlins' Miguel Rojas, player representatives for their respective teams. After walking out, Rojas stated that both teams wanted to do something special.

The teams' decision to honour Robinson will be followed by the annual Jackie Robinson Day, which was scheduled for a day later. Usually held on April 15, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brinson added that supporting the Black Lives Matter movement cannot be a one-time thing, and needs to be "ongoing" to spark change. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen featured in a video message two hours before the game, revealing that their players chose to not play.

The MLB's boycott comes after NBA's Milwaukee Bucks chose to sit out their playoffs first-round game against the Orlando Magic. The Wisconsin-based team chose to protest Blake's shooting and released a statement saying that no one was able to concentrate on basketball considering the unrest in their home city. Along with the NBA, the WNBA and Major League Soccer also chose to postpone their games.

(Image credits: AP)