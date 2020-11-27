MEX Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga Mexican Baseball Preview

The Sultanes de Monterrey will lock horns with Aguilas de Mexicali at the Liga Mexican Baseball tournament this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 am IST on November 28. Here is our MEX vs MON Dream11 prediction, MEX vs MON Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

¡UNIDOS 😃 !



Con un juego que rozó con la hazaña conseguimos el triunfo ante @AguilasDeMxli para terminar la primera vuelta de la @Liga_Arco de manera positiva.#YoSoySultanes ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Vnuq3DTHeE — Sultanes de Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) November 27, 2020

MEX vs MON live: Game preview

The Sultanes de Monterrey are all set to take on the Aguilas de Mexicali in the Liga Mexican Baseball this week. The two teams locked horns in a game just last night, with the Sultanes de Monterrey coming out on top with a commanding 3-0 win. With six tickets and four strikeouts, Luis Gamez was the Most Valuable Player for the Sultans in the victory. This victory put the Sultanes de Monterrey in third place on the table with 14 win and 12 losses from their 26 games in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, the Aguilas de Mexicali side will be looking to avenge their loss to the Sultans in tomorrow's game. Currently in 8th place with 12 wins and 16 losses, the Eagles will want a repeat of their 9-2 victory from their November 25th game against the Sultanes de Monterrey. However, the numbers will not be in their favour - the Eagles have managed just four victories from the ten games they have played against the Sultans this year.

MEX vs MON playing 10 prediction

Aguilas de Mexicali predicted playing 10 - Leonardo Heras Aripez, Daniel Castro, Rusney Castillo, Luis Juárez, Michael Choice, Eric Aguilera, Xorge Carrillo Morán, Víctor Ruiz, Héctor Ignacio Hernández Castro, David Reyes

Sultanes de Monterrey predicted playing 10 - Luis Gamez, José Juan Aguilar Mendoza, Alejo López, Dustin Peterson, Paulo Orlando, José Amador, Ricardo Serrano Favela, Roberto Valenzuela, Gilberto Galaviz, Alberto Carreón Armas

MEX vs MON Key Players

Aguilas de Mexicali - Daniel Castro, Eric Aguilera, Luis Juarez

Sultanes de Monterrey - Alejo Lopez, Roberto Valenzuela, José Juan Aguilar Mendoza

MEX vs MON Dream11 team

Catcher - Gilberto Galaviz

Pitcher - Luis Gamez

Infielders - Alejo Lopez (SP), Eric Aguilera, Daniel Castro

Outfielders - Michael Choice, José Juan Aguilar Mendoza, Dustin Peterson,

MEX vs MON Dream11 prediction

According to our MEX vs MON match prediction, the Sultanes de Monterrey will win this match.

Note: The MEX vs MON Dream11 prediction, MEX vs MON playing 11 and MEX vs MON Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MEX vs MON Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Sultanes de Monterrey Twitter