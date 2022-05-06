Miami GP 2022 Practice Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, US And UK?

The Miami Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend after four enthralling opening races of the F1 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Imola. The Miami GP will be the second race that will take place in the US after the race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race will take place for the first time on the F1 calendar at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting and cracking race, here is a look at the Miami GP practice schedule and the details of how to watch F1 race weekends live in India, the US and the UK.

Miami GP practice schedule

Free Practice 1: 12:00 AM IST to 1:00 AM IST on May 7

Free Practice 2: 3:00 AM IST to 4:00 AM IST on May 7

Free Practice 3: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on May 7

How to watch Miami GP practice sessions live in India?

Fans wanting to watch Miami GP practice sessions live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

F1 live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Miami GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Below are the timings of the practice sessions as per local time:

Free Practice 1: 7:30 PM BST to 8:30 PM BST on May 6

Free Practice 2: 10:30 PM BST to 11:30 PM BST on May 6

Free Practice 3: 6:00 PM BST to 7:00 PM BST on May 7

How to watch F1 practice sessions live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the practice sessions of the Miami GP 2022 race weekend. Below are the timings of the practice sessions as per local time:

Free Practice 1: 2:30 PM EST to 3:30 PM EST on May 6

Free Practice 2: 5:30 PM EST to 6:30 PM EST on May 6

Free Practice 3: 1:00 PM EST to 2:00 PM EST on May 7