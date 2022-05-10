Miami GP: Charles Leclerc Bust Out Soccer Skills In Pre-F1 Race Routine With David Beckham

The star-studded Miami GP on Sunday ended with defending F1 World Champion Max Verstappen winning the inaugural race. The current championship leader Ferrari Charles Leclerc started the race from pole position but lost the lead to Verstappen and ended up finishing in P2, followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz.

The event witnessed big names from the sporting world making their way towards the circuit and were pictured with F1 stars. David Beckham was seen meeting basketball legend Michael Jordan, NFL icon Tom Brady and having a chat with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari posted a video on the social media account where Charles Leclerc played football with David Beckham before the start of the race.

F1: Charles Leclerc's football session with David Beckham

Charles Leclerc started the race in pole position and before the start of the Miami GP, the Ferrari driver played a game of football with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham in Ferrari’s garage. The pair exchanged passes to one another, using a bench to act as a net. After the rally ended, which Beckham won, the pair enjoyed a friendly exchange.

Miami GP highlights

The Miami GP win for Red Bulls Max Verstappen on Sunday was his second consecutive win in the United States after his victory in Austin in 2021. Charles Leclerc finished second making it his first podium finish in the USA and his 17th career podium. Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz finished Third making it two podiums for Ferrari. Both Ferraris made the podium for the third time in five races this year. That never happened at all in 2020 or 2021.

Lewis Hamilton finished Miami Grand Prix in 6th spot making it the first time for Mercedes Driver finished outside the top four in the USA in his F1 career. The championship continues in Catalunya with the Spanish Grand Prix on May 20-22, Red Bull is now only six points behind Ferrari – and Verstappen 19 points behind Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton has struggled this season. His best finish so far this year was third in the opening Bahrain GP when he grabbed 15 points. His last outing in the Imola GP ended with zero points after a 13th-place finish.