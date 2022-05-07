Miami GP: Hamilton & Vettel Launch 'never-seen' Protest On F1's Piercing & Jewellery Ban

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton slammed the FIA's ban on body piercings and jewellery during a press conference at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday. To protest the FIA's new safety restrictions, Hamilton arrived at the media engagement event wearing three watches and various items of jewellery. The seven-time world champion stated he has been wearing jewellery for 16 years and that there are a couple of items that he can't even remove.

The new restrictions on body piercings and jewellery, according to Hamilton, are a step backward, and the FIA should focus on more significant issues and causes. Because his jewellery is composed of platinum and is not magnetic, Hamilton claims that safety has never been an issue for him. He has been wearing them for 16 years and has never had to take them out, even during MRI tests, according to the 37-year-old.

'If they stop me, then so be it'

When asked what he would do if the officials prohibited him from racing, Hamilton replied Mercedes have a substitute driver and that if he was unable to compete, he would go sightseeing in the city. Hamilton said there are a lot of things to do in Miami and if he is barred from taking part in the race, he would go out exploring, adding "I'll be good either way".

"I definitely do wear… I couldn't get any more jewellery on today. I feel like it's almost like a step backwards if you think of the steps we're taking as a sport, and the more important issues and causes that we need to be focused on and really pushing. I've been using… I've been in the sport 16 years, I've been wearing jewellery for 16 years, in the car only I only ever have my earrings on, and my nose ring, which I can't even remove. So, it seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat," Hamilton said at a press conference on Friday.

"I really don't know. As I said, I can't remove at least two of them. One, I can't really explain where it is. And, what I can say is that it’s platinum that I have, so it's not magnetic. It's never been a safety issue in the past. I've had, in 16 years, so many MRI scans and not had to take out the platinum, for example, because it's not been an issue. So yeah. I mean, if they stopped me, then so be it. We got a spare driver, so we’re ready and prepped for the weekend. There are lots of doing the city anyway, so I'll be good either way," Hamilton added.

Sebastian Vettel deems FIA regulations on jewellery 'unnecessary'

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel also believes that the FIA regulation on jewellery and body piercings is unnecessary. Vettel said it should be drivers' choice to decide whether they want to wear jewellery or not. He further cited freedom of choice as a reason for his protest against the ban. Meanwhile, FIA believes that metal objects such as jewellery can jeopardise drivers' safety as they may increase the risk of burn injuries in case of an accident. FIA has said that a piece of jewellery can obstruct medical interventions and treatments if the driver is injured in an accident.

"Metallic objects, such as jewellery in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire. The wearing of jewellery during the competition can hinder both medical interventions as well as subsequent diagnosis and treatment should it be required following an accident."

Image: formula1.com