Miami Grand Prix 2022: FIA Reiterates Crackdown Warning On Jewellery, Underwear Checks

Ahead of the weekend's inaugural Mimi GP, F1 race director, Niels Wittich has informed the F1 teams that underwear and the wearing of jewellery would be included as a part of the pre-event scrutineering declaration form. Before the Australian Grand Prix, the FIA banned drivers from wearing jewellery during the racing event. The F1 jewellery ban has been introduced as a safety precaution in order to reduce the risk drivers face when they need to escape from a car following a crash.

Miami Grand Prix 2022: FIA lays rules on jewellery and underwear checks

According to motorsport.com, the update was confirmed in a document issued by Wittich on Thursday ahead of the Miami GP, detailing the amendment of the scrutineering declaration form template to include checks that ensured compliance with the International Sporting Code.

Wittich explained how the wearing of jewels can “hinder medical interventions” due to the risk of snagging should the helmet, balaclava and overalls are removed. He said “In the case that medical imaging is required to inform diagnosis following an accident the presence of jewellery on the body can cause significant complication and delay. In the worst case the presence of jewellery during imaging may cause further injury. Jewellery in and/or around the airway can pose specific additional risks should it become dislodged during an accident and either ingested or inhaled.”

Talking about clothing underneath the suit, Wittich said, "The above-noted regulation is written to ensure that the FIA-approved Flame-resistant clothing, including both the outer layer overalls and inner layer in contact with the skin can operate effectively and provide the designed level of protection if exposed to flames."

He added, “The use of non-flameproof materials in contact with the driver’s skin, and in particular synthetic materials, can reduce heat transmission protection and thus increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire. In the worst case such materials may melt which can hinder treatment in the event of a burn injury.”

Miami Grand Prix 2022: Lewis Hamilton on jewellery ban in Formula 1

Last month following the announcement by FIA on jewellery ban, Lewis Hamilton joked that he may have to break F1's jewellery rule because he “really can't take out” his body piercings. Hamilton said, “Well I’ve got certain piercings that I really just can’t take out, that not many people know of… Nah I’m kidding! It’s been the rule forever, since I’ve been here it’s been the rule, so nothing new. I’m just going to come with more jewellery next week."