Miami Hurricanes Look To Avenge Last Year’s Loss When They Host No. 23 Texas A&M

The Miami Hurricanes gave themselves a short window to celebrate a dominant 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) in their season opener.

They’ll quickly turned their attention to Texas A&M, which caused their first loss of the 2022 season and jumpstarted a three-game losing streak.

“Already on it,’’ said safety Kamren Kinchens after the opener, snapping his fingers to represent how swiftly the Hurricanes moved on. “Real good team. We’re going to take in this win and enjoy it, but we know who we got next and we know what our mental state has got to be.’’

The No. 23 Aggies will enter Saturday’s matchup with the Hurricanes coming off a 52-10 rout of New Mexico and hungry to capitalize off that momentum after a disappointing 2022 season.

New Aggies starting quarterback Conner Weigman became the first Aggie to pass for five touchdowns in regulation since Johnny Manziel in 2013. He finished 18 of 23 with 236 yards passing before heading to the sideline in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies last scored 52 points in a 2021 win over Prairie View A&M. The last time they scored that many points against an FBS opponent was in a 74-72 win over LSU in 2018, a game that went to seven overtimes.

“They’re really good,” said Miami’s second-year coach Mario Cristobal. “Not only in the past game but they’ve shown even last year how good they can be. They score a lot of points and make a lot of explosive plays. That’s probably what stuck out most about last game — the score kept changing in a hurry because of the explosive plays that they made.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Weigman had time to make good throws because of protection up front.

“Offensive line did a really nice job,” Fisher said. “We had time to throw the ball. We had clean pockets. We could drive the ball down the field and give us space to be able to do the things you want to do. You can draw it up all you want, but if you don’t have time and space, it doesn’t work.”

The Hurricanes showed early improvements from where they were a year ago, when starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke battled injuries and their defense uncharacteristically struggled.

The key for Miami will be not repeating some of the red zone struggles from last year’s game.

“It’s such a big part of fall camp,” Cristobal said. “It’s such a big part of your game plan. Last year we really struggled in the red zone, and they were, I believe, a top-seven red-zone defense in the country. They just do a good job of forcing you to just earn every inch down there.”