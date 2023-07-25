Miami-Louisville Winner Will Receive A Trophy Recognizing Howard Schnellenberger. Boots Included

Louisville and Miami will begin competing annually this fall with the stakes including a trophy named for Howard Schnellenberger, the legendary coach who guided both programs to national prominence.

The Louisville Sports Commission has announced the creation of The Schnellenberger Trophy for the winner between the schools designated as permanent Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The unique hardware features the now-bronzed cowboy boots worn by the pipe-smoking, folksy coach while leading the Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983 before building the once-moribund Cardinals into a contender in his hometown.

Schnellenberger, who died in March 2021 at age 87, also built Florida Atlantic’s program from scratch. His wife, Beverlee, donated the boots to LSC.

Louisville athletic director Josh Heird and Miami counterpart Dan Radakovich believe the trophy will honor Schnellenberger’s impact at both schools.

“To celebrate the budding rivalry between the two programs with a trophy that bears his name is a fitting way to pay tribute to the contributions he made to both universities,” Heird said in a release.

Radakovich added, “This trophy will serve as a visual reminder of the legacy he created for the sport he loved.”

Miami hosts Louisville on Nov. 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.