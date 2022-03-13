Michael Conlan Gets Knocked Out Of The Ring During WBA Featherweight Title Match; Watch

Irish boxer Michael Conlan remembered for the infamous explicit gesture at the 2016 Rio Olympic judges, found himself making headlines after getting brutally knocked out during his WBA featherweight title fight against English boxer Leigh Wood on Saturday night.

Conlan got knocked out in the 12th round of the match and ended up falling out of the ring. As Wood uploaded a flurry of strikes, Conlan tumbled between the ropes and found himself out of the ring. Meanwhile, Wood picked up the win and successfully defended his WBA featherweight title.

The 30-year-old Conlan was carried out of the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on a stretcher. Meanwhile Wood’s promoter Eddie Hearn took to his official Twitter handle after the fight and provided a health update about Conlan. “Update on Michael Conlan..conscious and stable, sitting up and talking and await CT scans,” Hearn wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Conlan also provided an update and as per AP, he said, “I’m all good folks, cheers for the messages. I’ll be back, good shot, and congrats to Leigh and his team.”

Watch the brutal knock of Michael Conlan by Leigh Wood:

Mick’s Dad and his brother Jamie practically caught him. Just surreal. pic.twitter.com/mPknfdss35 — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) March 13, 2022

Michael Conlan's history with controversies

Conlan was the world and European champion when he made headlines for showing explicit gestures towards the Rio Olympics 2016 judges. He lost the bantamweight quarterfinal bout to Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin through a controversial split decision. Following the loss, he went on an explicit rant on live television while calling out the judges and making explicit gestures.

An investigation on the boxing medal bouts last October showed that the medal bouts in the 2016 Olympic games were fixed. As per a report by AP, the medal matches were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges. The International Boxing Association (AIBA) had appointed investigator Richard McLaren for the investigation, who found AIBA officials had selected referees and judges who could manipulate results in Olympic qualifying and also at the Rio Olympics. At the same time, McLaren also found traces of the 2012 Olympics in London, being affected with the same.

(Image: AP)