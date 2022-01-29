Michael Masi Could Be Replaced As F1 Race Director; FIA's Peter Bayer Drops Major Hint

Michael Masi's time as Formula 1 race director looks to be coming to an end following the latest report about a replacement being named in his place. The F1 race director has been the topic of discussion following his handling of safety car rules on the final lap of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season.

Michael Masi's judgement cost Lewis Hamilton a chance to make history, while Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 Drivers' World Championship. While Mercedes saw their appeal being turned down by the race stewart, the team decided against appealing the decision.

FIA drops hint about Michael Masi's position as F1 race director

Following the Abu Dhabi GP fiasco, an official inquiry was subsequently launched by the sport's governing body FIA, led by the executive director of single-seaters Peter Bayer. While talking to Austrian newspaper Vorarlberger Nachrichten, Peter Bayer in his statement said, "Michael did a super job in many ways. We told him that but also that there is a possibility there could be a new race director."

The BBC is reporting that FIA is in the process of consulting with F1 teams on issues off the back of Abu Dhabi GP before reporting back at an F1 commission meeting next month.

Change in rules for the 2022 F1 season

As per the report, Peter Bayer in his statement added that governing body FIA is looking at a new structure for race control with a view to spreading Michael Masi's responsibilities between multiple people. He also added that communication between team principals and the race director would be scrapped.

"We are looking at dividing the various tasks of the race director, who is also sports director, safety and track delegate. That was simply too much. These roles are divided between several people. This reduces the burden on the race director."

He further added, "The team managers will still be able to - they have to be able to ask questions. We want to build in a buffer with an employee who accepts these requests. In the future, the race director will be able to concentrate on his task and will no longer be distracted."