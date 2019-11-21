Michael Oher Net Worth And Salary: How Much Is 'The Blind Side' Offensive Lineman Worth

Michael Oher has been one of the most sought-after players in the NFL and was best known for his sheer offensive abilities on the field. The Memphis native had a career spanning over 9 seasons. Michael Oher has built his career with the Ravens and became a household name after the 2009 film, The Blind Side (starring Sandra Bullock). He has had a lot of remarkable success in the game but it was his life that made his story much more compelling.

Michael Oher - The Blind Side

The Blind Side is an award-winning film based on the life of Michael Oher which follows his rise from the streets to becoming one of the nation’s most sought-out players. The film was adapted from the best-selling book of the same name. The film simplifies Michael Oher's struggles and does not hide the fact that Michael Oher endured a difficult upbringing as he spent a major part of his youth homeless and he did not have a real family until he was taken in by foster parents.

Michael Oher net worth

Michael Oher has played for 3 different teams in the NFL and has reportedly signed four big contracts worth multi-million dollars. As of this year, Michael Oher has a net worth that stands at an estimated $20 million, as reported by The Richest.

Michael Oher salary

According to Net Worth Buzz, Oher reportedly had a peak salary that was estimated to be $2.7 million on an annual basis before his release. This was exclusive of all the signing bonuses and other benefits. Michael Oher reportedly earned a total $11.275 million in salary.

Michael Oher NFL Career

Michael Oher had a remarkable career in the sport since making his NFL debut in 2009. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as its 23rd overall pick in the very first round. The very same year, Oher had signed a five-year deal which was worth around $13.8 million with the Ravens. Oher also helped take the Ravens to Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012-13 season.

He was a free agent before joining the Carolina Panthers and his performance in 2015 helped Cam Newton win the MVP award. Newton was the quarterback who had recruited Oher to the team.

