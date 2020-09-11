Michael Schumacher's 2004 Ferrari Car To Be Driven By Son Mick Ahead Of Team's 1000th GP

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher will make an honorary appearance at the Formula 1 Tuscan GP 2020 scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 12. The race will mark Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix and the Italian racing giants have planned a host of festivities and will also honour Michael Schumacher. The 51-year-old is widely considered one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history and has the most Drivers' Championship titles in the sport among a host of other honours.

Ferrari 1000th Grand Prix: Michael Schumacher's son to drive his car in Formula Tuscan GP 2020

Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix calls for an occasion of celebration and the F1 giants have planned a tribute to their greatest driver - Michael Schumacher. The German's 2004 car will be driven around the Formula 1 Tuscan GP 2020 circuit before the official race by his son, Mick Schumacher. The 21-year-old is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and has been tipped to emulate his father Michael Schumacher's success in the sport.

Michael Schumacher's son currently competes in the F2 and clinched a Feature Race victory at Monza to move within three points of Championship leaders Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott. Incidentally, Michael Schumacher also won his first race at Monza in the year 2000. This is not the first time that Mick Schumacher has taken his father's car for a spin, having done a similar routine before the German Grand Prix in Hoffenheim last year.

Reports have also linked Michael Schumacher's son with a move to F1, with Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto having already talked up Mick Schumacher's abilities at the Ferrari Driver Academy. While a spot at Ferrari looks unlikely considering their current crisis, Ferrari-affiliated teams such as Haas and Alfa Romeo could make a move for the 21-year-old. Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix presents Michael Schumacher's son an opportunity to show his mettle and racing scouts will keep their eyes peeled during the Formula 1 Tuscan GP 2020.

Ferrari 1000th Grand Prix: Tuscan Grand Prix live streaming in India

The live telecast of the Formula 1 Tuscan GP 2020 will be available on the Star Sports Network. Tuscan Grand Prix live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Jio subscribers can also avail Formula 1 Tuscan GP 2020 content through their Jio TV subscription. For highlights, one can refer to the social media handles of Formula 1. The main event kicks off at 6:40 pm IST on Sunday, September 13.

