Michael Schumacher's Family Share Rare Update On F1 Legend's Current Condition

It was December 2013 when Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher was on a holiday with friends and family in the French Alps. The holiday turned into a nightmare when he suffered a 'severe head injury' while skiing. Michael Schumacher was immediately airlifted to Grenoble Hospital and required 'immediate neurosurgical intervention'. The former Ferrari driver went under the knife for two life-saving operations. He remained in a coma post the accident.

F1: Michael Schumacher health

As Michael Schumacher turned 51 on Friday, his family issued a rare public statement about his medical condition. He stated that they are doing everything humanly possible to save the seven-time Formula One world champion. His family and his wife Corinna have maintained secrecy regarding his health. The family released a statement on January 2nd which said that fans can be sure that Schumacher is in the very best of hands and that they are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

F1: Ross Brawn speaks about Michael Schumacher health

Ross Brawn, who has served as a technical director in Benneton and Ferrari, is one of only a handful of people to have visited Michael Schumacher. He believes that Schumacher’s family did the right thing by concealing his medical condition. According to the Irish Times, Brawn said that he is constantly in touch with Schumacher's wife Corinna. He agrees with their family decision. He further added that Michael has always been a very private person and it’s completely understandable that Corinna has wanted to maintain the same approach. He said that it’s a decision we must respect.

Whether or not we'll see Schumacher regain full fitness, only time will tell. One thing is for sure though. Fans will keep praying for the legend's speedy recovery.

