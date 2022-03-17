Michael Schumacher, Sharapova Named In FIR Registered By Gurugram Police; Find Out Why

The Gurugram police in an FIR have named former Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova and seven-time Formula one racing world champion Michael Schumacher and 11 others on the directions of a court order for fraud and criminal conspiracy after it received a complaint from Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Chattarpur Mini Farm in Delhi who levelled allegations against Realtech Development and Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd and other developers for duping her and her husband of around Rs 80 lakh.

For those wondering why former Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova and seven-time Formula one racing world champion Michael Schumacher are named in the FIRs, Shafali Agarwal accused the international celebrities of being part of the fraud through their association and promotion of the property. As per the FIR “the project was publicised in the names of Sharapova and Schumacher. The accused allegedly connived with each other in promoting fraudulent activities of the company.”

'All this done for the project, which never took off'

Agarwal and her husband are said to have booked an apartment in the project named after Sharapova 'Sharapova India' at Sector 73, Gurugram which was due to be completed in 2016 but the project failed to take off.

“We were told a tennis academy and a sports store of international level would be opened. The brochure mentions that the tennis star is promoting the project, but it failed to take off for the past seven years. A tower titled Michael Schumacher World Tower was to be constructed,” the complaint read.

The complainant alleged that the former tennis star had also visited the site and had dinner with the buyers promising them of the opening of a tennis academy and sports store. "It was mentioned in the brochure that she is promoting the project, and she also made false promises, had dinner parties with the buyers, and all this was done for the project, which never took off," the complaint mentions.

FIR has been registered against Sharapova and Schumacher and others involved under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the Badshahpur police station.

