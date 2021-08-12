Michael Schumacher Survived Horror Ski Accident In 2013 Because Of His Wife, Says FIA Prez

FIA president Jean Todt, a close friend to Michael Schumacher, recently said that the German driver survived with 'consequences'. Todt said that the only reason the F1 legend survived the skiing accident in 2013 is because of the work of his doctors and his wife. The former Ferrari driver has not been seen in public ever since his fatal brain injury.

Jean Todt insists Michael Schumacher survived because of his wife

Jean Todt said in a recent interview that he visits Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna often and praised her for taking care of the F1 legend. Speaking to Sport Bild, Todt said, "I've spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013. She is a great woman and runs the family. She hadn't expected that. It happened suddenly, and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, and she trusts me. Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived - but with consequences. And right now you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve."

Mick Schumacher has a special place in Jean Todt's heart

While speaking with Sport Bild, Jean Todt also said that Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, had a 'special place in his heart.' Speaking of the current Haas driver, Todt said, "Mick is one of those people who [will] always have a special place in my heart and that of my wife Michelle Yeoh. The Schumacher family is very special to us. I wrote a great story with Michael and built a wonderful relationship. And then the children were there."

Netflix to release a special documentary on Michael Schumacher

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that they will release a documentary on Michael Schumacher on September 15 this year. The documentary will feature private videos and interviews with family members, among several other stories of one of the greatest F1 legend. The documentary, which is approved by his family, will also include exclusive interviews with Corinna and the two children, Gina and Mick.