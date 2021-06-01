Michael Schumacher Update: Former Ferrari Boss Jean Todt Has Some News On F1 Legend

Former Ferrari boss turned FIA president Jean Todt has sensationally revealed that he makes constant visits to see his old friend, Michael Schumacher. While very little is known about Schumacher’s condition after his horrific ski accident in the French Alps in 2013, Todt has revealed he still has a close bond with the seven-time F1 champion. However, Todt was recently grilled by reporters after he mentioned the German by name during a recent interview.

Michael Schumacher update: Former Ferrari boss often visits Formula 1 icon

While speaking to Italian publication Corriere della Sera over the weekend, Jean Todt was asked whether he still meets with former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher amid the pandemic and his extra workload as FIA president. The 75-year-old, however, was quick to respond and said: "I see Michael at least twice a month. I don’t leave him alone. Him, Corinna, the family: we’ve had so many experiences together. The beauty of what we have experienced is part of us and it goes on.”

Schumacher and Todt formed a vital partnership that saw the German driver win seven world championships over the course of ten years with Ferrari. The seven championships remained a stand-alone record until Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton equalled the feat in 2020. Todt mentioned their relationship is not quite the same as it once was, but Schumacher’s family continues to fight with him.

What happened to Michael Schumacher? Schumacher's skiing accident in 2013

Schumacher suffered a devastating head injury during a skiing accident while in the French Alps in December 2013. He hit his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in Meribel and was air-lifted to a hospital in Grenoble.

After undergoing two surgeries, Schumacher was placed in a medically induced coma for six months to help reduce the swelling of his brain. Schumacher was then moved to another hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland after coming out of his coma in 2014 and after 250 days was eventually allowed to return to his Lake Geneva home.

Is Michael Schumacher still in coma? How is Michael Schumacher now?

The main reason for the mystery surrounding Schumacher’s state is his wife, Corinna. She has barely spoken to the media about the seven-time F1 champion and has been determined to keep his health battle out of the public eye.

Last year, renowned neurosurgeon Erich Riederer claimed that Schumacher was in a “vegetative state”, and that has been one piece from a very narrow stream of information that has emerged about the state of the Formula 1 icon.

Image Credits - AP