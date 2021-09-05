'Michael Schumacher Will Surely Survive'; FIA President Gives Update On Friend's Health

FIA president Jean Todt provided an extremely positive update on Michael Schumacher's health as he said that he is certain that his friend's health will improve. Earlier, Todt had complimented Schumacher's wife, Corinna, highlighting that she and the doctors were the only reason for the F1 legend to survive the horrific skiing accident in 2013. With Schumacher's health usually been kept private, fans will be happy to know that Todt updates them regularly.

FIA president Todt's latest update on Michael Schumacher's health

While speaking to the German newspaper Bild, FIA president Jean Todt said that Michael Schumacher's health will 'slowly and surely improve.' The seven-time F1 Drivers' champion is still in rehabilitation after he suffered a tragic head injury in a skiing accident in December 2013. The former German driver's head hit the rock while skiing in the French Alps.

After the incident, he was taken to a hospital in Grenoble, where he underwent two surgeries, following which he was placed in a medically induced coma for six months. After the swelling in his brain had reduced, he was moved to another hospital in Switzerland. However, he was only able to return to his Lake Geneva home after 250 days of being placed in a coma.

Todt gives credit to Corinna and doctors for saving Schumacher' life

In an earlier interview with Sport Bild, Jean Todt had said that he visits Corinna often, and praised her for taking good care of Michael Schumacher. He said that he had spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael suffered the tragic accident on December 29, 2013. After visiting her, he said that she 'is a great woman' who 'runs the family.'

Todt added that despite Corinna not envisioning that such a tragedy could take place with her husband, she handled the situation well. He finished the interview by saying that the only reason Schumacher survived was because of the 'work of the doctors and the cooperation of Corina, who wanted him to survive.' However, the FIA president did add that the German racer has survived with consequences that the family is currently fighting. It was a tough ordeal for Schumacher's family to live throughout the 250 days wherein he was in coma.