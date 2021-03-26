Mick Schumacher Debut: Michael Schumacher's Son Opens Up On Family Before Bahrain GP 2021

With the F1 2021 season set to begin today at the Bahrain Grand Prix, fans are all excited to see Mick Schumacher's debut for Haas. Being the son of seven-time Driver's Champion Michael Schumacher, expectations are likely to be high for Mick. However, the 22-year old rookie explained in an interview with ESPN that he was not fazed by the pressure that came with his surname.

Mick Schumacher debut: Michael Schumacher's son opens up on family

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher explained that he was proud of carrying the Schumacher surname again into F1 instead of being burdened with the expectations that come with it. "I'm very happy to have it. I drive and racing because I love the sport and love what I'm doing. I don't see it as a burden, no. Obviously for me it's no different as it's always been around and I feel very comfortable in the position I am in. I'm very proud carrying the name into Formula One again and being able to race and feel my performance," said Mick in an interview with ESPN.

Mick Schumacher debut: Mick hopes to create a legacy of his own

Considering Mick is the son of Michael Schumacher, he is bound to receive preferential treatment in F1, but the youngster hopes to create a legacy of his own. Ferrari has helped his career until this point but the 22-year old has also backed up their support with results on the race track. Mick won the Formula 3 championship in 2018 and then the Formula 2 championship in 2020.

When speaking of those two championships, Mick joked, "It kind of proves to myself that I am able to drive, which is good!" Having won both the championships in the lower tiers, Mick's next aim will now be to win the F1 Driver's Championship. With the F1 2021 season starting today, Mick will have the opportunity to showcase his potential in an F1 car.

F1 2021 schedule

The first race as per the F1 2021 schedule is the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Bahrain GP will take place from March 26-28 with the race set to begin on March 28 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can check the entire Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 schedule below.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Sunday 28th March 2021

Race: 20:30 - 22:30 IST

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

In India, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. The Bahrain Grand Prix live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live standings and updates of the race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Image Credits: Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher/Instagram