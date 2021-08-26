Mick Schumacher Hopes To Follow Father's Footsteps In Spa, 30 Years After Michael's Debut

Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, is all set to race at the Belgian Grand Prix for the first time, 30 years after his father made his F1 debut at the track. Michael had a stunning debut on this track in the Jordan 191 as he qualified in seventh place. In the following year he went on to take his maiden victory at the track for Benetton. The seven-time Drivers' Champion finished his F1 career with six victories at the iconic track. In a recent interview, Mick discussed how Spa had a special place in his heart due to the legacy his father left behind.

Mick Schumacher hopes to emulate his father's success at Spa

Mick Schumacher, who drove his father's Benetton B194 in a demonstration run at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in 2017, said that he hopes to continue his father's legacy by leaving a mark at the iconic Belgian Grand Prix. According to Formula 1.com, Mick said, "Driving my dad’s Benetton in 2017 was a great experience." Five years later, he said that he is driving in Formula 1 himself, and that’s 30 years after his dad made his debut. "It's a really special moment for me and my family, so very happy to go there and put my mark on that special track too."

The Haas driver, who won his first F3 race at Spa in 2018, added that the Belgian Grand Prix circuit was his favourite because of his family's history at the venue. He said that Spa is his favourite track, in any circumstance. "It was [where I took] my first win in Formula 3 in 2018" and the first one from a good streak. He added that this was also his first pole position that year. mentioned that it is such a special track to him and his family, and was happy to be able to go back there.

Mick Schumacher also discussed the challenges that can be expected at Spa. "For me, coming back to Spa is just great. I was there last year and in previous years, and obviously, we've had a lot of ups and downs there." Schumacher called it one of the most challenging tracks he has faced as, there are a lot of undulations in it. With a track length of 7.004 km, the Belgian Grand Prix track is undoubtedly the longest.

Image: AP, Schumacher/Twitter