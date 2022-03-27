Mick Schumacher Vows To 'come Back Stronger' After Crash Rules Him Out Of Saudi Arabian GP

Mick Schumacher son of legendary F1 race Michael Schumacher and current driver of Haas F1 team was involved in a high-speed crash during the qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday (March 26). It was the second red flag during the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying session following an earlier high-speed collision by Williams' Nicholas Latifi in Q1.

Mick Schumacher accident

Talking about the Mick Schumacher accident, the F1 car crashed heavily into a concrete barrier at high speed following which Mick Schumacher was airlifted to the hospital for precautionary checks. The 23 -year-old driver who is into his second season with the Haas F1 team lost control of his car after appearing to clip a kerb at Turn Nine and then went straight into the wall.

Mick Schumacher took to social media later and provided an update on his health condition following the high-speed crash. The young Schumacher wrote "Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger".

Mick Schumacher news: F1 issues update on Haass driver participation in Saudi Arabian GP

Following the Mick Schumacher crash, Formula 1 provided an update regarding the health of the German driver stating that he will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying. He has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks. A trackside assessment revealed no injuries. That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful.

Saudi Arabian GP: Sergio Perez takes pole

Red Bulls Sergio Perez took the pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the final seconds, with the pair split by just two hundredths of a second at the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying session. Max Verstappen had to settle for the fourth spot, while Esteban Ocon took the fifth spot. Mercedes George Russell claimed the sixth position while his teammate and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finished 16th in the qualifying. Mclaren's Daniel Ricciardo was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Alpine's Esteban Ocon in qualifying. He will start 14th on the grid on Sunday.