Mid-round Stumble Sees Diksha Dagar Finish Third In Germany

Diksha, who began the fourth and final round two shots behind Cara Gainer and Kristyna Napoleaova, did stumble on the first hole with a bogey, but she soon found the rhythm with three birdies.

Diksha Dagar

Diksha Dagar in action (Image: PTI)


Indian golfer Diksha Dagar produced a third top-10 finish in her last four starts as she finished tied-third in the Amundi German Masters here. Diksha (72) finished tied third with German star Sophie Hausmann (64) even as Dubai-based Kristyna Napoleaova beat Cara Gainer in the first play-off hole after the two shot 71 each in the final round and totalled 14-under.

Diksha, who began the fourth and final round two shots behind Cara Gainer and Kristyna Napoleaova, did stumble on the first hole with a bogey, but she soon found the rhythm with three birdies between second and fifth and added a fourth birdie for the day and went into shared lead after eight holes of the final day. Then came the nightmare as Diksha bogeyed three holes in a row from ninth to 11th and dropped from 14-under to 11-under.

With no gains nor losses in the last seven holes, Diksha finished with 72 and a total of 11-under and three behind Cara Gainer (71) and Kristyna Napoleaova (71), who went into a play-off, extending her wait for a second title on the Ladies European Tour. Kristyna went on to win the title on the first play-off hole.

Among the other Indians, Avani Prashanth (70) found some steadiness that that seemed to have deserted her after a brilliant first round of 65. She finished T-39, while Vani Kapoor (70) was T-56th and Ridhima Dilawari (80) was 69th. PTI BS BS

