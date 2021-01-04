Mike Evans Injury Update: Bucs Star Suffers No Structural Damage After Hyperextending Knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt another major blow after wide receiver Mike Evans was taken off the field after injuring himself. Evans was in fine form during the game against Atlanta Falcons, led all receivers with three receptions on Sunday Night, before hyperextending his left knee and writhing in pain. The 27-year-old limped off the field before being helped onto a cart once inside the tunnel as he was rushed to a hospital. Here is more on the Mike Evans injury update -

What happened to Mike Evans? Mike Evans knee injury not serious according to scans

Mike Evans created history on Sunday by becoming the first player in NFL history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons. However, the 27-year-old had not time to celebrate as he injured his left knee after his leg appeared to get stuck in the turf while trying to catch a pass from Tom Brady in the end zone. Evans exited the contest with three receptions (four targets) for 46 yards and did not make a return to the game. The Bucs star was taken straight to the hospital for an MRI scan, and the blow looked worrisome as he stood up before going down again several times.

Here is the Mike Evans left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/XdeXtvkk77 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 3, 2021

According to ESPN and Fox Sports, the Mike Evans MRI revealed that there was no structural damage to his knee. However, the report stated that it was too soon to ascertain whether the 27-year-old will play next week in the playoffs. The Bucs are hopeful that Evans can make a full return, with the 27-year-old a key part of Bruce Arians' offense. NFL Network's Sara Walsh reported that Arians believes that there isn't any serious damage and any update will take a further 24 hours. Evans had entered the day with 67 catches for 960 yards and a team single-season record 13 receiving touchdowns.

Right after he makes history, Bucs WR Mike Evans hurts his knee in the end zone. Kept getting up and then sitting back down. Something is up pic.twitter.com/uyfVKMieWd — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) January 3, 2021

According to Healthline, a mild to moderate sprain following a knee hyperextension injury can usually take two to four weeks to heal. The recovery time subsequently increases if there is any structural damage, as the injury often results in ligament damage which takes more than six months to heal from. Thus, the Bucs are likely to miss Evans for the playoffs next week. Tampa Bay went on to topple the Falcons, 44-27, to secure the No.5 seed in the NFC playoffs after the 27-year-old was hauled off the pitch.

