Mike Fulp Claims Family Received Death Threats For Insensitive "Bubba Rope" Advertisement

Mike Fulp, the 311 Speedway owner, says he has faced heavy backlash on social media and has even received death threats for his insensitive joke about the Bubba rope for sale. After the FBI confirmed that the noose found in Bubba Wallace's No.43 garage at the Talladega Superspeedway had been there since October 2019, Mike Fulp posted an advert "Bubba Rope" for sale on Facebook Marketplace as a joke. The harsh joke was unsurprisingly not taken well by fans on social media, who slammed the speedway owner for his actions.

@WRAL Mike Fulp is running for County Commissioner for Stokes County and people need to know what kind of person he is pic.twitter.com/e9oO1e4c8C — Leigh Lib (@leigh_lib) June 24, 2020

Bubba Rope joke proves costly for Mike Fulp

During a recent interview, Mike Fulp revealed that the backlash he has received on social media has been beyond his expectations. The 311 speedway owner also stated he and his family members have received multiple death threats. Also, the speedway owner said he has lost "all but two of his sponsors" following the joke. “I’m responsible. I’m responsible for trying to make some jokes. But the world is mad as hell right now," Mike Fulp told local newspaper News & Record. “I received death threats this week, all week long. People called and left messages, threatening me, threatening my mama, threatening my granddaughter. My girlfriend got threats."

Mike Fulp was also forced to cancel this past weekend's “Stand for America” promotion and racing event for safety reasons. He further revealed that seven of his employees quit after they were subject to harassment. Mike Fulp admitted that he might have gone a step too far with his joke, but insists he meant no malice. Fulp reportedly broke down during the interview as he repeatedly stated he was "not a racist." He will now look to host only low-key race events and remain off social media for some time amid the mass outrage.

As mentioned, the federal authorities determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage had been hanging there since October last year. An FBI spokesman said the noose was in fact a garage door rope-pull, which happened to be fashioned into a noose. Bubba Wallace's team being allotted the same garage was deemed as a coincidence by the FBI. Hence, the investigation concluded that Bubba Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime and no charges were filed.

#NASCAR releases photo of the noose from the Talladega garage stall. @Sports_Night pic.twitter.com/pZazROlunN — Mike Solarte (@MikeSolarte) June 25, 2020

(Image Credits: Bubba Wallace Instagram Handle)