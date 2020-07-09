Mike Perry Net Worth: How Much Is UFC Fighter's Salary And Career Earnings?

UFC superstar Mike Perry has landed himself in deep waters after punching an old man in a bar on Thursday. Perry was confronted by an old man and the duo got involved in a war of words before the 28-year-old punched the old man on his face before hurling racial slurs at him. While he is not been arrested yet, investigation on the Mike Perry bar fight is still pending and the restaurant could pursue theft charges after the UFC star did not pay his bill. Here's a look at the Mike Perry net worth, Mike Perry salary and the Mike Perry career earnings.

Mike Perry bar fight

A disturbing video has since emerged of the Mike Perry Bar fight which occurred at the Table 82 restaurant in Lubbock at 10:30 pm Tuesday night. Prior to the recording, Perry allegedly punched another man who he was seated near him and was subsequently asked to leave from the bar. Perry refused to leave and was uncooperative and then indulged in a heated argument with an unidentified man. The pair advanced towards each other but a right-handed swing from the UFC fighter knocked out the citizen, with the encircling crowd gasping in horror. While he is yet to be arrested, Perry could potentially face jail time or be released from the UFC roster depending on the seriousness of the situation.

Mike Perry is trash and needs help. pic.twitter.com/7k71NKFvUx — 🍕💩 (@YugiMMA) July 9, 2020

Mike Perry Net worth

According to reports from Networthspedia, the Mike Perry net worth is in the range of $1million - $5million. The Mike Perry net worth is boosted by the MMA star's fights and competing in the welterweight division of the UFC. Perry last fought Mickey Gall on Saturday, June 27 (Sunday, June 28 IST) at UFC Fight Night, beating the 28-year-old by unanimous decision.

Mike Perry Net worth: Mike Perry salary

The Mike Perry salary varies on his performance in the ring, with a win substantially boosting his earnings. The Mike Perry salary after his fight against Mickey Gall according to Sportekz was a whopping $90,000. The 28-year-old earned a further $90,000 in winning bonus, while he earned another $10,000 in sponsorship bonus.

Jose Aldo $400K/$50K

Marlon Moraes $110K/$110K



Urijah Faber $250K

Petr Yan $66K/$66K



Mike Perry $90K/$90K

Geoff Neal $31K/$31K

#UFC245 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 13, 2019

Mike Perry Net Worth: Mike Perry Career earnings

According to The Sports Daily, the Mike Perry career earnings amount to a whopping $1,066,500. The $190,000 payout he earned from his win against Mickey Gall was the biggest paycheck of his career. His previous biggest paycheck was the $165,000 he earned after his win over Charles Oliviera in 2019.

