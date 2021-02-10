Mike Trout Contract, Net Worth, Rookie Card Value And Personal Life

Mike Trout has blossomed into the finest baseball players of his era since being picked up by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. The 29-year-old since then has made it to eight All-star selections and has won a host of other honours during his stint in the Major League Baseball (MLB). Here's a look at the Mike Trout rookie card value, his contract, net worth and other details.

Mike Trout net worth: Mike Trout contract

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Trout's net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $60 million. Much of the 29-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his earnings as a baseball player for the Los Angeles Angels. The MLB star has featured in ads for Subway and became a partner and investor for sports drink BodyArmor SuperDrink. The report further states that between June 2017 and June 2018, Mike Trout made $27 million from salary and endorsements.

In March 2019, Trout had then signed the largest contract in professional sports history, worth $426.5 million, which was broken by Patrick Mahomes' contract extension by the Chiefs. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old's deal makes it the 2nd richest contract in the history of North American sports and 3rd in professional sports in general and includes a $20 million signing bonus. Trout was due to be a free agent following the 2020 season, but the Angels paid heavily to keep the star outfielder in the mix. The contract sees him earn nearly $36 million a year, topping Zack Greinke's previous record average of $34.4 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mike Trout rookie card value

Mike Trout is one of the greatest ballplayers of his generation, first or second in American League MVP voting seven times in his first eight seasons. Last year, the 29-year-old's memorabilia sold out for a record-setting $3.93 million. The rookie card was sold by Goldin Auctions and is the highest price that has ever been fetched for a trading card. The memorabilia had Trout's signature and it was awarded a grade of MINT 9 by Beckett Grading Services, the third-highest a card can receive. The card was released in 2009 when Trout was selected with the No. 25-pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. The previous record belonged to the T206 Honus Wagner that went for $3.12 million in September of 2016.

