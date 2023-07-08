Mike Trout Won’t Attend All-Star Game While He Recovers From Broken Left Wrist

All-Star center fielder Mike Trout won’t attend next week’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist.

“It was a tough decision for me, but I got to get my hand right,” Trout said Friday before the Los Angeles Angels visited the Dodgers.

Wearing a cast that stretches from his hand to his elbow, a smiling Trout was on the field before the game, two days after having surgery.

“It’s the quickest route to get back on the field,” he said. “Got it done, feels good, let it heal.”

Trout got hurt fouling off a pitch on Monday.

“It’s a freak thing,” he said. “All the preparation I’ve done to keep me on the field, all the work I’ve been putting in just to keep my body healthy, and something like this pops up. It’s just a little bump in the road and I’ll get back out there.”

Trout is one of 14 Angels players currently on the injured list.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to get back as fast as I can,” he said. “Hopefully before September.”

The three-time AL MVP was selected to his 11th All-Star team and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.