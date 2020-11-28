Mike Tyson 10 Pounds Heavier Than Roy Jones Jr During Final Face Off Ahead Of Dream Clash

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has weighed more than his opponent Roy Jones Jr ahead of their much-awaited exhibition clash on Saturday (Sunday morning for Indian viewers). The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight will mark the return of Iron to the boxing ring, 15 years after his official retirement. Jones is also making his return to the ring having last fought in 2018 against Scott Sigmon.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-ins: Iron weighs 10 pounds more than opponent ahead of blockbuster fight

Legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr had a final face-off before their dream exhibition fight on Friday. Tyson, who was once known as the 'Baddest Man on the Planet,' weighed in for the first time in 15 years ahead of his much-awaited boxing return at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old weighed in 220 pounds, 10 more than rival Roy Jones Jr who came out at 210 pounds. Incidentally, this is the lightest Mike Tyson has weighed since hitting the scale at 218 pounds ahead of his infamous June 1997 rematch with Evander Holyfield where Iron was disqualified for twice chewing off his opponent's ear.

In his last fight against Kevin McBride in July 2005, Tyson had came in at 233 pounds. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' had lost the fight in 6th round stoppage time, ending his career with a win/loss record of 50-6. On the other hand, this is the heaviest Roy Jones Jr has put up after only hitting 200 pounds on four previous occasions. Jones last defeated Scott Sigmon in 2018 despite an injured bicep and fished his professional boxing career at 66-9.

After the weigh-in, the duo exchanged a mighty stare which lasted for over 20 seconds, although they were separated by a screen. Tyson said that he was pitching pun]ches and said that everything else was dependent on Roy. The 54-year-old said that Jones did not have to worry about him as he was coming right at him, and was going to have a straight run at him. Roy Jones Jr acknowledged Tyson's threat and said that he wants to come out early, figure out his ways to attack the 'Baddest Man On The Planet'.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr schedule: How to watch the fight live in India?

There will be no official telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight on television in India. However, fans can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream by purchasing virtual tickets for the contest. BookMyShow is the exclusive ticketing partner for fans in the country and one can watch the bout live on BookMyShow Online by purchasing the subscription for just ₹129 only. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 30 in India.

(Image Courtesy: Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson Instagram)