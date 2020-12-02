Mike Tyson Attacked By Fan After Legend Refuses To Fight Him Following Jones Jr Bout

The high-profile boxing card with the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight proved to be a big hit as the duo played out an eight-round draw. According to Dan Rafael, the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout sold up around 1.2 million PPV buys, with the exhibition match-up proving to be a great success. Mike Tyson was also seen in great spirits throughout the contest, often posting training pictures and expressing his satisfaction with how the fight went. However, multiple media reports have now revealed that the 54-year-old was sensationally attacked by a fan after the Mike Jones vs Roy Jones Jr fight.

Mike Tyson attacked after a memorable fight

TMZ Sports was the first to break the Mike Tyson attacked story, sharing details about how the 54-year-old encountered an overzealous fan after the headline bout. According to the publication, the incident occurred as Mike Tyson was leaving the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Reportedly, the famous boxer was attacked by a fan, with the attacker taking a swing at the 54-year-old.

I was told today by sources well over 1 million in the U.S. -- probably in the 1.2 neighborhood, which would include traditional linear PPV, the @FiteTV digital app and DirecTV/Dish Network. A shockingly high number that will make the biggest selling #boxing PPV in quite awhile. https://t.co/T6HPqHNl32 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 2, 2020

Sharing details of the story, TMZ Sports disclosed that Mike Tyson met the man as he approached a small group of fans who were looking for autographs. Amongst the group was the fan who attacked the boxer, with the man in question allegedly unhappy with the way the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight turned out. After Mike Tyson responded jokingly to the man, he tried to take a swing at the 54-year-old, before reaching for something in his waistband.

However, Mike Tyson’s team quickly responded to the altercation, with the man then fleeing the scene of the crime. According to the publication’s sources, the man in question has been viewed at Tyson’s previous events as well and has been guilty of creating trouble on several occasions. Media reports also said that although the police got a call about a possible battery involving Mike Tyson around 11 PM that night, all the said parties had left the scene by the time the law enforcement authorities arrived at the scene.

Mike Tyson Instagram: Star has been talking about the Mike Tyson training routine

Throughout the fight’s schedule, the 54-year-old was regularly sharing his fitness journey on his Instagram account. The boxer also made a series of revelations about his training routine, discussing how he lost 100 pounds to prepare for the fight. The boxing icon also grabbed headlines after he revealed that he had smoked marijuana before entering the boxing ring.

Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram