Mike Tyson Confirms Date And Location Of Second Comeback Fight, Wants To “Go All Out”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson made a spectacular return last year as he fought fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. And now the former heavyweight king plans to keep on going as he revealed that his next bout will take place on Saturday, May 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. ‘Iron’ Mike made the announcement while talking to WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and his trainer Eddy Reynoso on the “Hotboxin'” podcast.

Tyson's clash with Jones Jr was his first foray into boxing since 2005. And while reflecting on his match that ended in a draw, Tyson said “I felt better than I anticipated”. Tyson claimed that he was nervous ahead of the clash, but once the fight started he was focused and was landing some good punches. Considering both the legends had a combined age of 105, they competed in an eight-round match, with each round only two minutes long.

Tyson claimed that even after the match concluded, he still wanted to keep going. “I said 'wow, this is interesting' and I want to do it again and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on,” he said. "It made me interested in wanting to do it again. I wanted to go the distance, I didn't want to knock anybody out. That's what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance," he added.

While Tyson didn’t drop any names during the podcast, he has been linked to fighting long-time rival Evander Holyfield, who is planning his own comeback. Holyfield has been calling out ‘Iron’ Mike for years and has even accused him of dodging fights, calming that Tyson is “too scared” to fight him. Holyfield stated that the trilogy bout between him and Tyson will be huge and will easily break the PPV record of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, which generated $80 million.

That could indeed happen as Mike Tyson and Holyfield share one of the greatest rivalries in the sport. The two have collided twice in the past, with the first taking place in 1996 for the WBA heavyweight title, where the Real Deal came out victorious. There 1997 rematch, meanwhile, ended up becoming the most infamous bout in history as Tyson ended up biting Holyfield’s ear off, disqualifying himself.

Image Source: Mike Tyson/ Instagram