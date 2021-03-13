Mike Tyson Predicts How Jon Jones Will Fare Against Other UFC Heavyweights: Watch

While speaking to UFC president Dana White on an episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast, Mike Tyson talked about Jon Jones and his decision to move to the heavyweight division. After dominating the light heavyweight division for years, Jones is expected to make his 265lb debut later year. While his opponent is yet to be made official, Dana White has announced that he’ll be facing the winner of the title bout between Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou – which is scheduled for UFC 260.

Jon Jones record: Mike Tyson on Jon Jones

Even though Jon Jones is one of the major contenders for the GOAT title, Mike Tyson is slightly concerned about his recent decision to step-up. “There’s gonna come a time where a guy like Ngannou is gonna hit him. Then we’re gonna see if he can take the heavyweight punches. It’s gonna happen,” Mike Tyson said. He added that the heavyweights are as aggressive as Jones, so they will be able to “lay hands on him, so we’re gonna see what he really has”.

Jon Jones record: Jones ready for new challenge

Many agree with Mike Tyson’s comments as the fighters at the 265lb division hit harder. And even though Jon Jones is undergoing an epic body transformation in preparation, it is yet to be seen whether he could withstand a hit from Ngannou, Miocic or others. Despite this, Jon Jones is confident that he will get his hands on the heavyweight crown in the near future.

Since becoming the light heavyweight champ, Jon Jones defended his title multiple times before vacating it in August 2020. Highlights of his impressive resume include victories over Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, Alexander Gustafsson (twice), Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen and many others.

Jon Jones next fight: Why did Jon Jones leave the light heavyweight division?

A few weeks ago, Jon Jones sat down with ESPN where he revealed why he left the light heavyweight division, despite being a champion. The 33-year-old stated that while he had fun fighting in the 205lb category, he was not scared of the top contenders anymore. He claimed he moved to the heavyweight division because the top fighters at the 265lb are “intimidating” and will drive him to put in some extra work.

“With these next guys I’m going to be going up against, I respect these guys. These guys are intimidating – they’re intimidating as (expletive). It just gets me up in a whole different way,” he added.

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Jon Jones/ Instagram