'I'm Not That Person': Mike Tyson Breaks Down While Reflecting On How He's Changed

Mike Tyson 'The Baddest Man on the planet' recently broke down while reflecting on the man he used to be. While speaking to Sugar Ray Leonard, a former professional boxer, on his Hotbixin' podcast, Tyson struggled to hold himself together and said that he missing being the 'annihilator' of his boxing heyday. However, he also said that he doesn't want 'that person to come out'.

'I'm not that person no more'

Tyson said, "I know all the warriors. From Charlemagne to Achilles - the number one warrior of all warriors - and then Alexander and Napoleon, I know them all. I read about them all. I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That's all I've ever studied. That's why I'm so feared, that's why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that's all I was born for. Now those days are gone, it's empty, I'm nothing”.

"I'm working on being the art of humbleness. That's the reason I'm crying, cause I'm not that person no more, and I miss him. That guy's kind of dead now... but that wasn't easy. That guy didn't want to leave. He wasn't leaving easy. He fought, screamed and cried and scratched all the way until he died, you know?"

Mike Tyson, to date, remains the youngest fighter to ever win a world heavyweight title. Back in 1986, Tyson had beaten Trevor Berbick. 15-years-on, Tyson is still battling his mental demons as he struggles to come to terms with the fact that he will never compete in the ring again.

While explaining why the discussion had left in tears, the 53-year-old said, “Because sometimes I feel like a b***h, because I don't want that person to come out because if he comes out, hell is coming with him. And it's not funny at all. I sound cool, like I'm a tough guy but I hate that guy. I'm scared of him”.

