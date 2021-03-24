Mike Tyson Says Evander Holyfield Fight Is Happening In May, But There’s A Small Hurdle

Just hours after Evander Holyfield's camp claimed that Mike Tyson has denied a whopping $25 million guarantee offer to fight The Real Deal, it appears both the parties have finally come to a resolution. During an interview with Haute Living on Instagram live, ‘Iron’ Mike himself announced that the highly-anticipated trilogy bout will take place on May 29, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ added that there are still some “fundamental differences” between the two teams that are currently being discussed to get all the paperwork done.

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield rematch: will Mike Tyson fight Evander Holyfield?

Mike Tyson, who has not fought professionally since 2005, made his return to the ring last November, fighting fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition. The bout was declared a split draw, even though it was very clear that ‘Iron’ Mike should have won, considering he dominated the bout from start to finish. However, this time around Mike Tyson hopes to “go all out” and give the fans want they deserve.

Mike Tyson also announced that, unlike the Jones Jr bout, Triller will not be involved in this one, adding that the show will be put together by his “Legends Only League”. Mike Tyson said he and Evander Holyfield also don’t want any promoters for the bout, considering they both boast a huge fans base and share one of the greatest rivalries in the history of boxing. However, the Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield rematch is reported to be an exhibition as both the fighters have a combined age of 112.

Will Mike Tyson fight Evander Holyfield: Tyson vs Holyfield in brief

Evander Holyfield, on the other hand, retired from professional boxing in 2011. And the selling point for his mega-bout with Tyson will obviously be their past two clashes, one of which became the most infamous in history. The legends met for the first time in November 1996, where the Real Deal came out on top via an eleventh round TKO win. The rematch took place seven months later in June 1997 which ended after Mike Tyson disqualified himself for biting a Holyfield’s ear.

Image Source: Mike Tyson/ Instagram