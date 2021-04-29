Mike Tyson Says He Will Fight Lennox Lewis In A Rematch In September 2021

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has confirmed that his next fight will be against fellow veteran Lennox Lewis in September 2021. The former heavyweight king made his highly-anticipated return to the sport last year in November, fighting Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout, that concluded in a draw. Later, it was rumoured that ‘Iron’ Mike will go up against Evander Holyfield in a trilogy bout, but the fight never materialised as both the parties failed to come to an agreement. Now though, it appears that Tyson has found a suitable replacement for Holyfield in Lewis.

Mike Tyson next fight: Mike Tyson vs Lennox Lewis 2 set for September

In a recent interview with TMZ, Tyson was asked what will be his next move in the boxing world, considering Holyfield has moved on from him and is now training to face Kevin McBride on June 5. In response, Tyson took Lewis’ name, claiming that he’s in talks with the former champion. “I’mma fight Lennox Lewis, September,” said Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson vs Lennox Lewis

The soon-to-be 55-year-old went up against Lennox Lewis for the first time in 2002 at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. The Lion, who was the reigning WBC, IBF, IBO, The Ring and lineal heavyweight champion at that time, retained his title via a knockout. Lewis knocked Tyson down twice throughout the clash, but a right cross that landed on Tyson face in the eighth-round forced referee to step in and call the bout off.

Mike Tyson records: Tyson and Lewis’ rivalry

Should the fight come to fruition, it is expected to break major PPV records considering the rivalry between the two parties. The 2002 clash between the two legends concluded the drama which extended well beyond the squared circle as both Lewis and Tyson were involved in an infamous press conference brawl, which took place six months before the fight. Following the win over Tyson, Lewis fought Vitali Klitschko in June 2003, winning via a sixth-round TKO, calling an end to his pro-boxing career.

Mike Tyson net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Mike Tyson net worth is estimated to be $3 million in 2021. However, last year, Tyson made more than $3 million, with his purse for the Roy Jones Jr fight being over a million, excluding the PPV revenue, sponsorships, endorsements and other post-fight bonuses.

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis/ Instagram