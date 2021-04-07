Mike Tyson Set To Make His AEW Dynamite Return This Week: Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be making his highly anticipated return on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tyson’s first appearance came at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV where he awarded Cody Rhodes the TNT Championship after his win over Lance Archer. Tyson then showed up on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite were and his teammates, which featured many MMA stars, brawled with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Here is more on the AEW Dynamite results and Mike Tyson -

AEW Dynamite viewership: Mike Tyson AEW stint

However, while fans were expecting Tyson to stick in the promotion and have a full-fledged feud with Chris Jericho, the boxing legend didn’t appear in any episode of AEW Dynamite. Instead, he went on to make his boxing return, fighting fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr to a draw in November 2020 where he looked in incredible shape. Since then, Tyson has shown interest in continuing fighting, but whether he will stay in AEW for more than a week is yet to be seen.

AEW Dynamite viewership: AEW uses Tyson to fight NXT's TakeOver card

This week’s AEW Dynamite will once again collide with WWE NXT in the viewership ratings. But, NXT has a great chance of winning as it will be airing the first night of ‘NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver’ on Wednesday and night two on Thursday, which is a major PPV from the promotion. However, Mike Tyson’s return could help AEW Dynamite in giving NXT a tough competition on the charts, considering ‘Iron’ Mike’s legendary status and fan base. It should also be noted that this is the final time that Dynamite and WWE NXT will air on the same night as NXT will start airing every Tuesdays from next week.

Mike Tyson AEW: AEW Dynamite preview

While the full match card of the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode is yet to be revealed, Tony Khan and team have confirmed three bouts for the night. On Wednesday night, TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against JD Drake, while fan-favourite ‘Hangman’ Adam Page will take on Max Caster. On top of that, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with The Good Brothers to fight Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.

TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT, The Elite Explode as Good Bros & AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX take on @JonMoxley + AEW World Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks in the very first time that Moxley has ever teamed in a match with the Young Bucks pic.twitter.com/HKX1ChbrD2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2021

On the NXT side of things, the first night of ‘WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver’ will feature an NXT Women's Championship bout between titleholder Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez. NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER will also make an appearance as he’s set to fight Tommaso Ciampa. Apart from that, the night will also feature fights like MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma, Kushida vs Pete Dunne and others.

Image Source: AEW/ Twitter