Last Updated:

Mike Tyson Shows Age Is Just A Number, Looks At His Ferocious Best In Latest Video: WATCH

Mike Tyson's latest Instagram video is currently going viral among fans on social media. Watch Tyson looking at his ferocious best while training in the video.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Mike Tyson

Image: AP/@miketyson/Instagram


Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and put out a video from his intense training session. In the video, the 56-year-old looks to be in great physical shape, while also looking to be in his ferocious best. In the video, Tyson shows incredible speed, strength, and power. 

Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005, following his loss to Kevin McBride. The former champion returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years in 2020, for an eight-round exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. Although Tyson didn’t win, the bout was declared a draw. Following the match, the 56-year-old was heard saying that he will soon return to the ring. 

Watch: Mike Tyson's intense sparring video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

 

Mike Tyson's training video left some fans surprised and impresed at the same time.

Will Mike Tyson return to the ring?

He was then linked with reports about fighting former foes Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. At the same time, Tyson also showed interest in fighting Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. He appeared in an interview with NewsMax last month Tyson confirmed he was leaving a lot of money on the table by deciding to not fight. 

READ | 'Liger' stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya share special video wishing Mike Tyson on birthday

Tyson reportedly said, “The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I’ll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over”.

READ | Mike Tyson calls out Hulu over series about his life 'Mike'; 'They stole my life story...'

The entire sporting community was concerned about Tyson’s health after he was spotted at the Miami airport in a wheelchair. He later revealed that he is suffering from sciatica. As per Marca, Tyson said, “I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now”.

READ | Mike Tyson in wheelchair raises health concerns days after he predicted 'expiration date'

Mike Tyson became a heavyweight champion at the age of 20

However, he put all health concerns to rest on Tuesday with his sparring video on Instagram. Tyson stormed into the sport of boxing in the latter part of the 1980s and became a heavyweight champion at the age of 20. He went on to knockout greats like Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno to become one of the greatest boxers in the heavyweight division. He currently hosts his own podcast named, ‘Hotboxin with Mike’.

READ | 'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya recall working with Mike Tyson; call him 'very sweet'
READ | Mike Tyson's ultra-rare Ferrari F50 from '90s auctioned for THIS whopping amount
COMMENT