Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and put out a video from his intense training session. In the video, the 56-year-old looks to be in great physical shape, while also looking to be in his ferocious best. In the video, Tyson shows incredible speed, strength, and power.

Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005, following his loss to Kevin McBride. The former champion returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years in 2020, for an eight-round exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. Although Tyson didn’t win, the bout was declared a draw. Following the match, the 56-year-old was heard saying that he will soon return to the ring.

Watch: Mike Tyson's intense sparring video

Mike Tyson's training video left some fans surprised and impresed at the same time.

Mike Tyson is 56…that’s a baaaad man pic.twitter.com/MXVPjWXWBp — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 4, 2022

Even at 56 years old, Mike Tyson remains to be a beast 😱pic.twitter.com/onIByRd2hY — CP Knockouts (@CPKnockouts) October 4, 2022

Will Mike Tyson return to the ring?

He was then linked with reports about fighting former foes Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. At the same time, Tyson also showed interest in fighting Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. He appeared in an interview with NewsMax last month Tyson confirmed he was leaving a lot of money on the table by deciding to not fight.

Tyson reportedly said, “The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I’ll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over”.

The entire sporting community was concerned about Tyson’s health after he was spotted at the Miami airport in a wheelchair. He later revealed that he is suffering from sciatica. As per Marca, Tyson said, “I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now”.

Mike Tyson became a heavyweight champion at the age of 20

However, he put all health concerns to rest on Tuesday with his sparring video on Instagram. Tyson stormed into the sport of boxing in the latter part of the 1980s and became a heavyweight champion at the age of 20. He went on to knockout greats like Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno to become one of the greatest boxers in the heavyweight division. He currently hosts his own podcast named, ‘Hotboxin with Mike’.