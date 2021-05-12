Mike Tyson Thinks Logan And Jake Paul Have No Chance Of Defeating Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is one of the few members of the boxing community to not despise the Paul brothers. Logan Paul and Jake Paul have received a lot of heat from fans and boxers over the past few years, for their actions outside the ring. But Mike Tyson has praised their move to boxing, claiming that the YouTubers “saved the sport” by bringing new viewers to the game and selling record PPVs. Despite the healthy level of respect he has for the brothers, Mike Tyson doesn’t see either of them beating Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Jake Paul next fight: Tyson on Jake, Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

When the question of Paul potentially beating Mayweather was brought up by TMZ Sports, Tyson replied, “No. He’s gonna get beat up pretty bad”. Tyson gave the same answer when asked about Logan, who’s set to fight the Money in an exhibition match on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Jake Paul banned from Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Things between Floyd Mayweather and the Paul brothers got much worse when Jake confronted the boxing legend after a press conference for the June 6 bout and ended up stealing his cap, starting a huge brawl. In return, Money caught the Problem Child with a clean right hand before members of their entourages joined in the melee, with Mayweather screaming "I'm going to kill that motherf*****". Security soon separated the two, with Jake claiming that one of Mayweather’s bodyguards punched him in the eye. Because of his actions, Jake Paul was banned from cheering his brother from the ringside at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Jake Paul is going to get himself killed one of these days. #Boxing pic.twitter.com/BFOmy45ugQ — That Blitz Guy ✨ (@ThatBlitzGuy) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul next fight: Mayweather, Logan and Jake Paul's resume

Floyd Mayweather is a huge fan favourite going into the bout, considering he is hailed as the greatest boxer of his generation and boasts an undefeated record of 50-0. In comparison, Logan Paul went pro a couple of years ago, losing his first and only pro bout against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has seen much success in his career, winning all his pro-bouts. In his first clash, he defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, with his second win coming against former NBA Player Nate Robinson. And most recently, he took the world by storm by knocking out former UFC star Ben Askren in a devastating fashion.

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather/ Instagram