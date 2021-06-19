Milkha Singh Death: Azharuddin & Others From Sports Fraternity Remember The 'Flying Sikh'

People from all walks of life came forward and offered their last respects to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels.

The members of the sports fraternity also poured in their tribute to the 'Flying Sikh' who inspired the athletes to chase their dreams and accomplish their goals.

Mohammed Azharuddin & others from the sports fraternity remember Milkha Singh

Former Team India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that he is extremely saddened by the passing away of Milkha Singh. Azhar also called him the 'father figure' for all sportsmen.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Milkha Singh. He was the father figure for all sportsmen. May his soul rest in peace. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 19, 2021

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina shared a picture of Milkha Singh during his heydays. After offering his last respects to the deceased athlete, Raina expressed his condolences to the latter's friends and family.

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Milkha Singh Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to friends & family. pic.twitter.com/s8sRuA9AeY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 19, 2021

Cricketers including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Jasprit Bumrah, Manoj Tiwary also remembered Milkha Singh.

Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. 🙏🙏 waheguru 🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSinghji — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021

What #MilkhaSingh ji achieved through his grit, determination, hardwork and exemplary talent will remain a part of Indian sports folklore. A life to be celebrated. My Condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/i1g270kKf3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened by the demise of “The Flying Sikh” - Milkha Singh Ji. One of India’s finest athletes of all time, he will continue to inspire generations of our country’s youth. May his soul Rest in Peace. 🙏💐

Condolences to his family & dear ones.#RIPMilkhaSinghJi #RIP pic.twitter.com/vU3ajumdlX — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 19, 2021

A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh sir. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 18, 2021

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag also came up with a special tribute video for the four-time Asian Games gold medallist.

The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

2012 Olympic Gamed bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal and the goal-keeper of the Indian national football team Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also came forward and paid their last tribute to Milkha Singh.

To be able to share the same space with you will forever be a moment I will keep with me. RIP #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/4YHPdTQnRH — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) June 19, 2021

The captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri came forward and wrote "We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir"

We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen"