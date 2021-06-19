Last Updated:

Milkha Singh Death: Azharuddin & Others From Sports Fraternity Remember The 'Flying Sikh'

Members from the sports fraternity including the likes of Mohammed Azharuddin, Sunil Chhetri, etc. came forward to pay their last respects to Milkha Singh

Written By
Karthik Nair
Milkha Singh, Azharuddin

Image Courtesy: PTI


People from all walks of life came forward and offered their last respects to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels. 

The members of the sports fraternity also poured in their tribute to the 'Flying Sikh' who inspired the athletes to chase their dreams and accomplish their goals.

Mohammed Azharuddin & others from the sports fraternity remember Milkha Singh

Former Team India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that he is extremely saddened by the passing away of Milkha Singh. Azhar also called him the 'father figure' for all sportsmen.

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina shared a picture of Milkha Singh during his heydays. After offering his last respects to the deceased athlete, Raina expressed his condolences to the latter's friends and family.

Cricketers including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Jasprit Bumrah, Manoj Tiwary also remembered Milkha Singh.

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag also came up with a special tribute video for the four-time Asian Games gold medallist.

2012 Olympic Gamed bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal and the goal-keeper of the Indian national football team Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also came forward and paid their last tribute to Milkha Singh.

The captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri came forward and wrote "We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir"

Milkha Singh death

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen"

