'Milkha Singh Is Stable': Union Min Rijiju Urges Not To Spread Rumours Amid COVID Recovery

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is stable and people should refrain from spreading rumours about such a legendary athlete. The veteran athlete who had recently contracted COVID-19 was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on Thursday due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

'Don't run false news & create rumours': Kiren Rijiju

Taking to Twitter Rijiju said, "Please don't run false news and create rumours about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji. He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery:".

Please don't run false news and create rumors about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji. He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery🙏 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 5, 2021

On Saturday, an official update came in that Milkha Singh is doing better as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the NHE block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital. The confirmation n his health was made by Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e 5th June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," said Prof Kumar.

PM Modi Dials Milkha Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialled legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh to inquire about his health after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER due to "dipping levels of oxygen". As per news agency ANI, PM Modi wished Milkha Singh a speedy recovery and prayed that he would be back soon to bless the athletes ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh & inquired about his health. PM wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/2976HLvh5X — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

Milkha Singh admitted to PGIMER ICU

The 91-year-old former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER. Meanwhile, his wife is still in the Fortis Hospital ICU with fluctuating oxygen levels. After contracting COVID-19, the couple had developed pneumonia which can cause serious complications in older COVID-19 patients.

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)