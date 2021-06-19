Milkha Singh No More: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath & Others Condole Death Of 'Flying Sikh'

After a month-long battle with COVID-19, legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh died on Friday. Earlier, he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. He had been "stable" before Thursday evening. "But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," said Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER in a statement.

Tributes poured in from all sections of societies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Indian Army, among others.

Top Tributes For 'Flying Sikh'

As soon as the news broke, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the first few who mourned the legendary sprinter's death.

The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 18, 2021

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021

मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे।

India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Milkha Singh Ji. A legendary sportsman, he will be dearly remembered.



My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and fans across the world. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 18, 2021

At MoYAS, we are deeply saddened with the demise of legendary athlete Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji. The nation has lost a precious jewel of Indian sports,today. His life journey will continue inspiring generations to come.



Our sincere condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5Ry1JvzcKa — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 18, 2021

Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. 🙏🙏 waheguru 🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSinghji — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several others paid tributes on Saturday morning.

Saddened to know of the demise of Shri Milkha Singh. A master of the track and field, he displayed his mastery in the Asian and Commonwealth Games. We recognised him as the #FlyingSikh

A sports icon is lost. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 19, 2021

मिल्खा सिंह भारत की शान थे। उनके निधन से गहरा दुःख हुआ। कुछ दिन पहले उनकी पत्नी का भी निधन हुआ। पिछले साल मैं उनके घर २ घंटे रहा व बातचीत की। दोनों बहुत ही प्रसन्न और दीलदार व्यक्तित्व के धनि थे। ॐ शांति . — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 19, 2021

सुविख्यात धावक, 'पद्मश्री' से सम्मानित 'फ्लाइंग सिख' श्री मिल्खा सिंह जी का निधन खेल जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनका जीवन राष्ट्र के लिए अप्रतिम प्रेरणा है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने परम धाम में स्थान व शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 19, 2021

What #MilkhaSingh ji achieved through his grit, determination, hardwork and exemplary talent will remain a part of Indian sports folklore. A life to be celebrated. My Condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/i1g270kKf3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 19, 2021

#IndianArmy pays homage to Honorary Captain Milkha Singh – The Flying Sikh, a true legend who will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons. The legendary athlete will always be remembered for many firsts in the field of athletics. pic.twitter.com/PXWh4xQqeU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 19, 2021

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.