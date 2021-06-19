Last Updated:

Milkha Singh No More: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath & Others Condole Death Of 'Flying Sikh'

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died due to post-COVID complications after fighting a month-long battle. Tributes poured in from all sections of society.

After a month-long battle with COVID-19, legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh died on Friday. Earlier, he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. He had been "stable" before Thursday evening. "But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," said Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER in a statement.

Tributes poured in from all sections of societies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Indian Army, among others.

Top Tributes For 'Flying Sikh'

As soon as the news broke, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the first few who mourned the legendary sprinter's death.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several others paid tributes on Saturday morning.

 

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959. 

