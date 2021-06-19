Milkha Singh No More: Athlete Anju Bobby George Says Entire Sports Fraternity Disheartened

The entire country on Saturday received a huge shock as legendary Milkha Singh passed away, meanwhile, Indian athlete Anju Bobby George shared her condolences through Republic TV. George informed that everyone in the sports fraternity is extremely saddened over the dismiss of Milkha Singh. She also shared her personal experience with the athlete who had inspired George's career.

Anju Bobby shared that the late Indian legend was waiting for the country's Olympic win.

"Unfortunately, he was waiting for one of us athletes to win an Olympic for our country, and the way 91-year-old was living his life it is very sad to hear this news," added Anju Bobby George.

She also recalled her meeting with Milkha Singh who had visited her after she won the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 World Championships. At this age also he was motivating people and in fact, his life story is encouraging to everyone, added George. She also revealed that the legend had met with those who are set to participate in the Olympics to pass on his encouraging words.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Milkha Singh Ji for this tragic loss," wrote Anju Bobby George on her Twitter account.

Saddened by the demise of Nirmal Milkha Singh ma'am. Our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Milkha Singh Ji for this tragic loss. Praying for Milkha ji's speedy recovery. 🙏
— Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 14, 2021

Entire India condoling Death Of 'Flying Sikh'

As soon as the news of Milkha Singh's death broke out, several Indian officials including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared their condolences on Twitter. Sports personalities including Yograj Singh, Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar, and several others shared their grievances.

Milkha Singh's inspiring professional life

The legend will be forever known as 'The Flying Sikh' for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final. Milkha Singh is also a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion.

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, a family spokesperson on Saturday informed about the legend's demise.