Milkha Singh No More: Babita Kumari Phogat And Family Condole Loss Of The 'Flying Sikh'

After the demise of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, several sports and other professionals came forward condoling his death. Indian wrestlers Babita Phogat and father Mahavir Phogat too shared their grievances with Republic TV on Saturday by adding that it is extremely sad for the nation as it has lost a great personality. Babita Phogat expressed her sorrow and mentioned that the legend had made India proud in the entire world. The 91-year-old sprinter passed away on Friday night after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Over a phone conversation, Babita Phogat like many others prayed for Milkha Singh's rest in peace.

"He was like a unique star for India and the sports industry. He was, is, and will always remain an inspiration for all of us. May God rest his soul and give him a place in his feet," grieved Indian wrestler Babita Phogat.

She further shared her sister's experience with the legend and mentioned that he used to try to inspire youngsters to be ethlete. Sharing his encouraging words, Phogat added that late Milkha Singh could talk about sports for hours and gave the best of his advice for aspiring sports personalities.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of famous sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji, who proudly raised India's name in the world," wrote Babita Phogat on Twitter.

दुनिया में भारत का नाम गर्व से ऊंचा करने वाले, प्रसिद्ध धावक श्री मिल्खा सिंह जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूं।



आज सचमुच भारत ने खेल जगत का एक अनूठा सितारा खो दिया। मिल्खा सिंह हर हिंदुस्तानी के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत थे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। ओम शांति pic.twitter.com/XC77wYEpqh — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) June 19, 2021

Father and wrestler Mahavir Phogat added that the best way to pay tribute to the legend is by walking on the path that he showed to every athlete.

"The one who had proved India in the entire world is no more with us and this is very sad news. I pray that his family receives peace as his dismissal has left India in huge pain. I believe that the best way to pay tribute to the legend is by walking on the path that he showed," added Mahavir Phogat.

PM Modi consoles Milkha Singh's dismiss

Taking into Twitter, PM Modi added that India has "lost a colossal sportsperson". The Prime Minister also recalled the conversation that he had shared with the sports icon on June 4 when he inquired about his health, expressing anguish that it was their last conversation. Paying condolences to his family and admirers, PM Modi stated that several budding athletes will derive strength from Milkha Singh's journey.

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh no more

The Padma Shri awardee breathed his last at 11.30 pm, informed a family spokesperson to PTI. The legendary athlete had hailed India with his four-time Asian Games gold and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Known as 'The Flying Sikh', he is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final. His wife, 85-year-old wife Nirmal, who is the former national volleyball captain, also passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday due to the virus.