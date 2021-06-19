Last Updated:

Milkha Singh No More: Rijiju Responds As Netizens Demand Bharat Ratna For 'Flying Sikh'

Netizens have stormed social media and demanded a Bharat Ratna for Flying Sikh Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Milkha Singh

The 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Singh's demise has come as a major loss for India, especially among the sports fraternity. Revered across the country, the legendary sprinter was admired by many. After his demise, Netizens have now stormed social media and demanded a Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh. Earlier in 1959, Singh was bestowed with the Padma Shri award and honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2001. 

Netizens demand Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh

Taking to Twitter many demanded the Bharat Ratna for the Flying Sikh. Here are some of the reactions:

Kiren Rijiju responds to Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh appeal 

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that he is leaving for Chandigarh to attend the funeral of Milkha Singh. In addition, he also remarked that he is carrying the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Milkha Singh's family as he pays tribute to the Flying Sikh. Interacting with the media, Rijiju responded to the people's demand of Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh and stated that Milkha Singh is an 'icon' for all generations and that his life is a lesson for everyone. He further asserted that Singh cannot be compared to any awards as he is above any awards. 

'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh passes away

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels. The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen". 

Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12.  A four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, Singh was known as 'The Flying Sikh'. He is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final. 

