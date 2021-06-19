Milkha Singh No More: Rijiju Responds As Netizens Demand Bharat Ratna For 'Flying Sikh'

The 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Singh's demise has come as a major loss for India, especially among the sports fraternity. Revered across the country, the legendary sprinter was admired by many. After his demise, Netizens have now stormed social media and demanded a Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh. Earlier in 1959, Singh was bestowed with the Padma Shri award and honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2001.

Netizens demand Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh

Taking to Twitter many demanded the Bharat Ratna for the Flying Sikh. Here are some of the reactions:

I hope that the great Milkha Singh gets the Bharat Ratna. Indians will be delighted all over. — Niranjan Naik (@dianagasnaik) June 19, 2021

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi , Milkha Singh defied all odds to become the sportsman he did. He remained an inspiration to billions of Indians. His family and he are the epitome of what India stands for. MILKHA SINGH DESERVES TO GET THE BHARAT RATNA. Because he truly was. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 19, 2021

Today I came to know the achievement value & power of #MilkhaSingh Ji every politician is mourning his demise & it's a rare event when all politicians r talking the same language the real tribute to him is announcing #BharatRatna to correct our past mistake. OM Shanti #FlyingSikh — Atul Kumar Jha (@imakj) June 19, 2021

I don't think PM @narendramodi should miss an opportunity to confer the Bharat Ratna on #MilkhaSinghJi posthumously 🙏#MilkhaSinghRIP pic.twitter.com/UtyNIZLZGl — Murtaza Ali Khan (@MurtazaCritic) June 19, 2021

Kiren Rijiju responds to Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh appeal

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that he is leaving for Chandigarh to attend the funeral of Milkha Singh. In addition, he also remarked that he is carrying the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Milkha Singh's family as he pays tribute to the Flying Sikh. Interacting with the media, Rijiju responded to the people's demand of Bharat Ratna for Milkha Singh and stated that Milkha Singh is an 'icon' for all generations and that his life is a lesson for everyone. He further asserted that Singh cannot be compared to any awards as he is above any awards.

I'm leaving for Chandigarh to attend the funeral of #MilkhaSingh Ji. I'm carrying the message of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for the family and will pay my tribute to the pride of India, the legendary #FlyingSikh 🙏 https://t.co/UX5ssnnLY8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 19, 2021

'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh passes away

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels. The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12. A four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, Singh was known as 'The Flying Sikh'. He is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.