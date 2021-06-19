Milkha Singh Passes Away: Sourav Ganguly Remembers 'India's Greatest Sportsman'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has come forward and offered his last respects to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels.

Sourav Ganguly salutes Milkha Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sourav Ganguly wrote that he is extremely saddened by the news and then termed Milkha Singh as 'India's one of the greatest sportsman' after which the former Indian skipper mentioned that the 'Flying Sikh' has made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete. Ganguly concluded by saying that he had the privilege of knowing the champion athlete 'so closely'.

Extremely saddened by this news ..RIP ,India's one of the greatest sportsman..you have made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete..had the privilege of knowing you so closely .. pic.twitter.com/mbEk9WPDBd — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2021



Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as a four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish in the 1960 edition of the Summer Olympics that was contested in Rome.

Milkha Singh passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19. After recovering from the virus on June13 post hospitalisation on June 3, he passed away of post COVID complications like fever and drop in oxygen saturation levels.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji & now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days,”read the family statement.

As soon as the news of Milkha Singh's death broke out, several Indian officials including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared their condolences on Twitter. Sports personalities including Yograj Singh, Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar, and several others shared their grievances.